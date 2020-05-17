This home is located at 3927 Cormorant Point Drive in Sebring. It was just reduced from $149,900 to $144,900 and is listed with Diane Reis, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Just picture yourself sitting on the screened rear lanai (11-by-12-foot) or the large patio (12-by-16-foot) taking in the lovely pond and the nature that abounds in the surrounding area across from the pond offering this home total privacy. There are views of this pond from most rooms in the house which makes this a very pleasant home to live in. The home has the peaceful ambiance we all need.
This single family home situated in the well-known Golf Hammock Subdivision/Cormorant Point Section has two bedrooms and two baths, which both are ensuite. The home has 1,389 feet of living space under heat and air conditioning and a total of 1,829 square footage. There is a 16-by-21-foot one-car garage with a painted floor and new garage door in 2018.
The master bedroom, which is spacious and has views of the pond, has a large walk-in closet.
As you enter the home through its tastefully landscaped private courtyard adorned with lovely plants, you enter the tiled foyer which offers a spacious entrance and leading to the great room, kitchen and guest bedroom or guest bath that has French doors and a sliding door to the screened covered lanai. The living room and dining room combination is also very spacious in that it is 14 feet wide by 25 feet long and has sliding doors onto the covered screened lanai and a large window overlooking the pond.
The tiled kitchen that overlooks the living/dining room through an open countered area is in the front of the home and has sliding doors leading to and overlooking the front courtyard. The kitchen has new granite countertops and many wood cabinets plus a lot of storage and newer appliances. There is a quaint breakfast nook where you can have your breakfast and look out at the lovely courtyard. A good sized laundry room is off the kitchen leading to the one car garage.
The home is great for entertaining as it has an open plan that allows it to flow nicely from one room to the other.
This home features many closets for storage. This home shouts pride in ownership as it has been meticulously maintained. The roof was replaced in 2018 and has extra attic insulation that was added in 2019. There is new air conditioning in 2018, a new garbage disposal and a new stainless range in 2018. Extra upgraded landscaping with deco curbing was done in 2018 and the interior was repainted in 2018. The exterior wall was painted in 2019. The screen door to the home was replaced in 2017 and higher toilets were added. There is a Termite Bond in 2020 and the home has Arrow Pest Control in the ground. The septic was pumped in 2018.
The fact that this home is a split plan makes it very convenient for guests and owners at the same time because each has their own private quarters.
Cormorant Point offers landscaping, mowing edging, fertilizer and yard pesticides in their low monthly fee of $90. The Golf Hammock fees are $375 a year. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this cream puff! The seller is downsizing.
The home is located adjacent to walking and biking trails that lead to the east to the famed Highlands Hammock State Park and going west to Lake Jackson. It is conveniently located to the YMCA, which has an olympic pool, doctors offices, restaurants and shopping.
If you would like to preview this wonderful home, please call Diane Reis at 352-267-6436 or email her at dreis@bhhsflpg.com. Diane’s website is: www.dianereis.com.
MLS 272335