This home is located at 3607 Oakview Drive in Sebring. The home is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Does your family love boating, swimming, and fishing? Then this is the home for you. Located on a canal leading to Lake Istokpoga, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home comes with a solar heated pool, covered boat house with electric and cleaning station, plus extra parking for your trailer.
This recently renovated home boasts an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. The kitchen, which is completely open to the great room/dining area, features gray wood cabinets, newer countertops and stainless-steel appliances and a large island/breakfast bar. The vaulted ceiling adds to the spacious feel and you’ll love the attractive wood laminate flooring.
There are three bedrooms and 2.5 baths allowing plenty of room for family and guests. The two full baths have been completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite tops, mirrors, faucets, and custom tiled showers.
Enter the pool and lanai area through the new double hung sliding glass doors. There you can enjoy the 15-by-28-boot solar heated pool or sit in the shade under the covered lanai area just enjoying the view. There is a half bath off the lanai for your convenience.
The covered boat house sits right on the canal leading out to Lake Istokpoga, one of the premier fishing lakes in Florida. There’s a shed/workshop for your projects or additional storage. Brick construction and a new roof installed in 2018 make the exterior nearly maintenance-free.
Built in 1991, but extensively updated, this home has 1,415 square feet of living area with 2,988 total square feet. It is situated on fourth of an acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 or email Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 or email Hbferry@comcast.net. This home, and others, can be viewed on www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.