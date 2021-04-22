SEBRING — Harold Franklin Waters, 55, of Sebring was arrested on April 15 shortly before midnight by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. He is facing methamphetamine trafficking over 14 grams, possession of drug equipment and using a vehicle to traffic drugs. Waters has a $27,000 bond and is in the Highlands County Jail.
The arrest report shows a deputy performed a traffic stop on Waters while he was driving a Dodge pickup because of an illegible license plate. Waters put the truck into park and “immediately opened the door and exited the driver’s seat.”
Waters was placed in handcuffs and detained. A K-9 alerted positively during a free air sniff around the vehicle that gave the deputy probable cause to search the car.
The search revealed a glass pipe in a sock with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Also found was a baggy with a “crystal rock-like” substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 14.4 grams.
After being made aware of his Miranda rights, Waters told the deputy he was bringing the vehicle to Avon Park to help its owner with its repairs and did not know about the drugs. He later recanted but that part of the report is redacted.