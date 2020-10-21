AVON PARK — An Avon Park man was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder regarding a stabbing Saturday night.
William Watson III, 23, faces charges of attempted murder and misdemeanor battery on a 52-year-old man after an argument escalated into violence.
Because Watson allegedly armed himself after the argument and fight, his charges are listed as premeditated attempted murder.
The victim, stabbed on the left side of his torso, told emergency medical personnel he was having trouble breathing, and was taken first to AdventHealth Sebring, then airlifted to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
The victim is alive and expected to recover, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office officials said.
While the victim and another initial witness refused to give sworn statements, arrest reports said another witness provided an account of what happened.
At 12:16 a.m. Saturday, Watson was sitting on the front porch of an Avon Park home, playing cards with the victim and some others.
He and the victim got into an argument, although reports do not explain the reason.
The victim yelled at Watson, reports said, and then they started fighting, during which Watson hit the victim on the forehead.
Reports said the victim went inside the house with a witness, trying to get away from Watson.
They locked the door to keep Watson out, reports said, but Watson had a key and pushed his way inside.
Once in, Watson allegedly armed himself with a butcher knife from the kitchen sink, walked toward the victim and stabbed him on the left side of his torso, making a deep cut.
The victim then ran outside the house and someone called 911. Reports do not specify who called.
It was after Highlands County sheriff’s deputies and Highlands County Emergency Medical Services arrived that the victim was transported for care.
Watson, as of Tuesday morning, was still in the Highlands County Jail in lieu of $85,000 bond.