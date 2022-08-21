Browns Watson Settlement Football

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson works out during a joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles at NFL football training camp, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

 JOSHUA GUNTER/CLEVELAND.COM VIA AP

BEREA, Ohio — The franchise quarterback who brought baggage and Super Bowl dreams to Cleveland won’t play for two months.

It’s always something with the Browns, who have a well-chronicled history of missteps.

