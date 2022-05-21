SEBRING-- Carli Shirlene Watt, 30, of Sebring was arrested Tuesday morning and faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The Highlands County Sheriff's arrest report shows Watt drove to her victim's residence without her knowledge and honked her vehicle's horn to get the victim to go outside.
According to the report, the victim exited her residence and picked up a shovel yelling for Watt to leave. Watt backed out onto the road. The victim stepped into the roadway in front of Watt's vehicle. Allegedly Watt drove forward, hitting the victim who landed on the hood of the vehicle. The report shows Watt drove for “several hundred feet” with the victim on the hood and hit a speed limit sign. The victim was screaming for Watt to stop and would fall off the car that kept on driving.
Neighbors called 911 for the victim who went to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
When deputies talked to the people in the victim's residence, they said Watt was not invited over and she had an “ongoing issue” with the victim turning up at the house and causing her stress. They end up calling law enforcement when that happens.
The victim said she has many messages on many platforms from Watt and has attempted to block them. However, the victim said the Watt would create new accounts with false information to further the harassment.
Watt told the deputies a different story. Watt said the victim's friend invited her over and she honked the horn to gain his attention. Watt said the victim came out of the house and picked up a shovel while the suspect backed out the driveway. The suspect said the victim walked toward her vehicle in an “aggressive manner” and truck the car with the shovel. Watt said she was worried about being hit with the shovel.
Neighboring homes with cameras show a car driving fast and not stopping for an intersection. The report states the victim can be heard screaming. Toward the end a “loud crashing noise” can be heard.