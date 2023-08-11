WAUCHULA — Matthew Scott Flores, 36, disembarked the small plane with his hands shackled in front of him at the Wauchula Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement from multiple agencies, some in uniform and others in plain clothes, were on the tarmac waiting for him after he was extradited from Rutherford County, North Carolina.

Flores did not get a welcome greeting but rather was put into a waiting van that would take him to the Hardee County Jail. He is facing charges of first degree premeditated murder, grand theft of a vehicle, destruction off evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from a Jan. 24 shooting death in Wauchula.

