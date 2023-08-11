WAUCHULA — Matthew Scott Flores, 36, disembarked the small plane with his hands shackled in front of him at the Wauchula Municipal Airport Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement from multiple agencies, some in uniform and others in plain clothes, were on the tarmac waiting for him after he was extradited from Rutherford County, North Carolina.
Flores did not get a welcome greeting but rather was put into a waiting van that would take him to the Hardee County Jail. He is facing charges of first degree premeditated murder, grand theft of a vehicle, destruction off evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from a Jan. 24 shooting death in Wauchula.
According to Wauchula Police Chief Brandon Ball, Flores is accused of shooting a man on the 300 block of Ohio Avenue. The victim would later die, despite being treated at a hospital for his injuries.
Multiple agencies assisted in the manhunt for Flores, including the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Wauchula Police Department, Hardee County and Highlands County Sheriffs’ Offices. The manhunt would cross several counties and even states. The pursuit of Flores would end in Rutherford County, North Carolina on Feb. 2.
Ball said Flores led law enforcement on a high-speed chase near Hendersonville, North Carolina. During the high-speed chase, authorities said Flores was allegedly driving a car that belonged to Gary Levin, 74, of Palm Beach Gardens. Levin, a Lyft driver, went missing and would be found in Okeechobee.
In North Carolina, Flores was charged with a parole violation, being a fugitive from Florida, felony speeding, eluding arrest and DWI. According to the Rutherford County Clerk of Courts Office, the charges have since been dropped, presumably to expedite the extradition process. Flores has not been charged with Levin’s death.
“Our job at Wauchula Police Department is to advocate for the victim and the victim’s family,” Ball said. “That’s what we’ll do.”
Ball appeared grateful to the other law enforcement agencies who helped out in the arrest and extradition of Flores.
“We are ecstatic to have this accused violent offender back in Hardee County and the 10th Judicial Circuit where he will be held accountable for his actions,” Ball said in a statement. “We are proud of the continued efforts of our partners at Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuting attorneys in the 10th Judicial Circuit. All parties involved have worked diligently and in concerted effort since Jan. 24, 2023, to this day.
“Members of the Wauchula Police Department will continue to work with our partners to see this case through persecution. This offender is now where he belongs, in Hardee County, being held accountable for his violent, unlawful actions. We will continue to pray for the family of the victim in this case.”