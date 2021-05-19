Wauchula State Bank continued its tradition of awarding college scholarships to deserving seniors graduating from Lake Placid High School, Hardee Senior High School, Sebring High School and Avon Park High School. The bank raised the award from $500 to $750 for each scholarship recipient in 2021. The bank has been supporting education for more than 90 years as a locally owned community bank.
As in past years, the selection of scholarship recipients was based upon leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and letters of recommendation. Following are the scholarship winners from each school:
Brianna Pratts, Lake Placid High SchoolMotivated by her father’s cancer diagnosis and recovery, Platts plans to study health sciences at the University of Central Florida with the ultimate goal of finding a cure for the disease. At Lake Placid High, she was president of the Student Government Association and received academic excellence awards in anatomy and physiology, Spanish, and geometry.
Jocelyn Hernandez, Avon Park High SchoolThe Avon Park High School senior is a member of the Student Government Association and National Honor Society. She won the Advanced Placement Scholar Award and made the South Florida State College President’s Honor List, among other honors and awards. She plans to major in biology at the University of Central Florida and become the first physician assistant in her family.
Mason Griffin, Sebring High SchoolA member of the National Honor Society, Mason is a CPR-certified lifeguard who served as dive captain on the Sebring varsity swim team and member of the All Highlands County swim team. He was a camp counselor for the Highlands Art League and Highlands Children’s Museum. He plans on majoring in criminal justice at Florida State University.
Abby Duke, Hardee Senior High SchoolAbby Duke is graduating as a straight A honor student at Hardee Senior High School. She was junior secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and the Hardee High two-time district champion varsity swim team. She plans on achieving an associate degree from South Florida State College, then earning a bachelor’s degree from Florida Gulf Coast University, with a goal of owning her own business.