LAKE PLACID — The long awaited Wawas are finally breaking ground in Lake Placid at the northwest corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 and in Sebring at the northeast corner of Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27. Both stores are set to open in the fall of 2021, according to Wawa officials.
The groundbreaking ceremonies, complete with shovels, hard hats and local dignitaries, will take place in Lake Placid from 9-9:30 a.m. and again at the Highlands Avenue property from 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
President and CEO of the Greater Chamber of Commerce Tenille Drury-Smith will be in attendance and Executive Director Jennifer Bush will represent the Town of Murals.
Wawa joined the chambers of commerce in January. Wawa officials did not have information on groundbreaking at the north Sebring location on the northeast corner of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 as of Friday morning.
“We are so looking forward to Wawa opening in Lake Placid and working with them in the community,” Bush said.
It won’t be too long before patrons can get their hands on their famous frozen coffees and teas or feast on subs and made-to-order items.
“Everything that I have heard about Wawa is good,” Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook said. “I have heard they are very community minded. This is another indication that Lake Placid is growing. We want to make sure our businesses have as much support as possible.”
Highlands County is not currently listed in the “coming soon” tab of the corporation’s website. The closest “opening soon” store to the south of the county is #5385 in Okeechobee at State Road 70 and N.W. 2{sup}nd{/sup} Ave. It is scheduled to open “Summer 2021.” The closest open store to the north of the county is #5277 at 23623 U.S. 27 in Lake Wales.
Wawa is headquartered in Wawa, Pennsylvania. “Wawa” is also a Native American word for a Canadian goose, according to Wawa website. That is the reason for its name and its mascot, Wally Goose.