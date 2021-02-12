LAKE PLACID — The long awaited Wawas are finally breaking ground in Lake Placid at the northwest corner of Dal Hall Boulevard and U.S. 27 and in Sebring at the northeast corner of Highlands Avenue and U.S. 27.
The groundbreaking ceremonies, complete with shovels, hard hats and local dignitaries, will start in Lake Placid at 9-9:30 a.m. and again at the Highlands Avenue property at 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
President and CEO of the Greater Chamber of Commerce Tenille Drury-Smith will be in attendance and Lake Placid Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Bush will represent the Town of Murals.
Wawa joined the chambers of commerce in January. Drury-Smith said there has been no word on groundbreaking of the north Sebring location at the northeast corner of Valerie Boulevard and U.S. 27 as of Friday morning.
“We are so looking forward to Wawa opening in Lake Placid and working with them in the community,” Bush said.