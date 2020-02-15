SEBRING — Though work seems to have slowed or stopped at Wawa station sites in Highlands County, public officials say it’s still moving.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said Wednesday that the county has issued final permits on the three local sites and has not made any more requests of the developer, leaving the company free to move forward.
Howerton said, as far as he and his staff have seen, Wawa’s contract crews are continuing to work on the portions of the site required by the Florida Department of Transportation for ingress and egress.
They are making progress, albeit slow, toward an official start of construction, he said, but as to when buildings will take shape, he can’t say.
“We have not been given any anticipated schedule,” Howerton said via email.
Final development orders (FDO) from the county were issued between a year to two years ago, regarding some sites:
- The Lake Placid site FDO at U.S. 27 and Dal Hal Boulevard was issued on May 21, 2019.
- The Valarie Boulevard site FDO, on U.S. 27 at that intersection, was issued April 9, 2019.
- The Sebring Parkway site FDO, on U.S. 27 at the same intersection as Highlands Regional Medical Center, was issued on April 7, 2018.
As for rumors circulating around the community of the company having second thoughts, Howerton said he had no information about that.
Planning Supervisor Joedene Thayer said the site work is done at the Lake Placid site, and Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn has previously reported to the Highlands News-Sun that Wawa plans to open four sites at once — the two in Sebring, one in Lake Placid and one in Arcadia.
“Commercial developments, they don’t happen in a day,” Thayer said Thursday.
She said they take a couple of years, and it’s an added component to have four sites in the works at once.
Last she had head from Dunn is that everything was on schedule and “they will move forward in their own time frame.”
Fans of Wawa coffee will have to wait a little longer.