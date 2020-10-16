SEBRING — It would seem the mass majority would like to see the three promised Wawas built at the speed of lightning. Wawa may be more famous for its frozen treats, subs and coffees than its gas pumps.
Residents got their hopes up when the much anticipated stations visibly started turning dirt last summer. The developers have put in infrastructure needed before Wawa starts building. The hands-on work has stopped, though, at all three Wawa sites. The property has now stabilized, meaning the grass is growing on them.
The locations of the Wawas will be at U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard in north Sebring, the corner of U.S. 27 and Highlands Avenue in south Sebring and the Lake Placid property at Dal Hall and U.S. 27. It has been brought to light that the South Sebring property may be changing hands, raising eyebrows and creating questions about the future of the company.
But relax. Patrick Nutt, vice president of SRS Real Estate Partners, says Wawa has not abandoned the site, or any of the other sites. Nutt said he was involved in the sale of the Lake Placid location. His client, a private developer based in Bradenton, owns both the Lake Placid location and the South Sebring location.
Nutt said the property is for sale, but not Wawa. He explained the way Wawa works: Wawa is a tenant with a long-term lease; in this case, both locations have a 20-year lease with six, five-year options. The land owner is a passive landlord, who will collect a check every month. Wawa is responsible for taxes and maintenance. This business model is similar to Lowe’s and other “big name” companies.
Nutt said when the land has been stabilized, when the infrastructure is in place and the lease signed, the property often is sold. Wawa is not affected by who the owner is as they have the 20-year lease in place.
“Wawa has legal authority to build and operate a gas station on that property,” he said.
As a matter of fact, Wawa will commence rent payments as of next month on the South Sebring location, yes on an empty lot. The south Sebring lease runs until Oct. 31, 2040. In Lake Placid, Wawa is already paying rent and that 20-year lease will end (unless options are taken) in August 2040.
Nutt did not have as much information on the north Sebring location because his client does not own it. However, he said that the lease has also been signed by Wawa and they are “fully committed” to building the famous gas station/convenience store.
According to Nutt, the Lake Placid and south Sebring locations could see construction started in the first quarter of 2021 (about March). The construction takes about five to six months, Nutt said. That would lead to openings sometime in late summer, early fall.
Wawa’s corporate communications did not immediately respond to emails for comment.