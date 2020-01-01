SEBRING — If you go driving through central Florida sometime in the next year, Wawa wants you to be able to stop at their stores for coffee, breakfast, hoagies and gasoline.
And the company wants to have all of those stores open at once. For that reason, construction has slowed on the two sites in Sebring and the one in Lake Placid to coincide with the station being built in Arcadia.
That was the latest word from Highlands County Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn. The Philadelphia-based convenience store/restaurant chain has been referred to as “the Publix of convenience stores” by city officials in Lake Wales, prior to the store locating there.
For more than a year, the company has sought out sites in Highlands County, finally picking three: The northwest corner of the intersection of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard; the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Sebring Parkway, across the Parkway from Highlands Regional Medical Center, and the northwest corner of U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard in Lake Placid. All three sites have been cleared and have had driveways and turn lanes installed. Now, they need the pavement and buildings.
Getting them to this point has taken a while.
In Lake Placid, the company originally eyed the former SunTrust bank site at U.S. 27 and Interlake Boulevard. However, members of the Lake Placid Town Council didn’t like that site. The town code also prohibited having two “service stations” on the same urban block as each other. The local GATE station currently sits on the other end of the block, on the southwest corner of U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard.
After much discussion and debate, the Town Council agreed to amend certain language in the code to allow for two convenience stores in close proximity. By that time, Wawa company officials had chosen the site across Dal Hall Boulevard from the GATE station. At that site, demolition crews had to remove the old Bank of America building.
In Sebring, at the 2.7-acre Parkway site, demolition crews had to remove buildings that once housed local physicians. An agreement allowed that one tenant — the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Sebring office — would soon find new accommodations.
Greg Karlson of Advantage Realty #1 said that sale closed with multiple sellers on March 7, 2019, for $1.93 million total.
At Valerie Boulevard, Wawa had to work out a purchase and relocation contract with Sunridge Baptist Church. Karlson said the total sale there, also with multiple sellers, totaled $2.2 million and closed Sept. 5, 2018.
The Lake Placid site closed June 12 for $1.85 million, Karlson said. Wawa had to dedicate some of that frontage to right of way for Dal Hall Boulevard to better accommodate traffic in and out of the future store.
Developers also had to add turn lanes on U.S. 27 at the Valerie Boulevard site for inbound traffic off the northbound lanes.
At the Parkway site, Wawa not only had to coordinate with local and state officials for new entrances and turn lanes, they had to coordinate with County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. regarding plans for entrances and the county’s plans to fully develop Sebring Parkway at that point into a four-lane divided highway.
Likewise, the Florida Department of Transportation asked Wawa to pay for a wider left turn lane onto the Parkway from U.S. 27 — from one lane to two, to better handle the larger road and the expected traffic into the store.
To handle that traffic, Highlands County had to pay $40,000 more for its Sebring Parkway project to install a longer mast arm for the additional signals.
Currently, the signals are mounted on a span wire, but FDOT has had local governments replace wire-mounted traffic lights with mast-mounted lights over the years for disaster mitigation. For any mast arm that holds traffic signal heads, the post is steel and concrete with a deep-set base. With a longer arm, Howerton said, the case will have to be wider.
“The ones we had fared much better in the hurricane,” Howerton said, referring to 21 months ago when Hurricane Irma came through Highlands County.
Signal lights themselves are “huge,” he said: Standing as much as five feet tall or more, depending on the number of lights they have.
They are heavy, though they may not look like it from a driver’s seat, Howerton said.
All of this, for a higher level of convenience store service. However, local economic development officials, like Dunn, have stated that even having Highlands County communities considered as a site for a Wawa — with its reputation for food, coffee and customer service — marks the community as attracting good businesses.