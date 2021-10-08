SEBRING — Wawa wowed residents of Sebring and Avon Park as the north Sebring Wawa held its grand opening on Thursday amid a profusion of pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Pink cupcakes, T-shirts and confetti were all part of the festivities.
As the sun rose on the convenience/gas station, customers were lined up around the building waiting for the doors to open at 8 a.m. Many hoped to get a limited edition blue Wawa Sebring T-shirt, others were waiting for their free coffee fix while others were just curious. Youngsters and the young at heart wanted to meet Wally the Goose and take pictures with him.
Even more rare were the 100 pink Wawa T-shirts, which were given to the first 100 people who attended the grand opening ceremonies that kicked off at 9 a.m. Wally and the team of employees warmed up the crowd by dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” followed by line dances. Associate Eric Copper delighted the crowds with his original rap song which was an ode to Wawa.
Director of Store Operations Dave Filano told guests the welcome Wawa has received was amazing. He spoke briefly about Wawa’s presence in Highlands County and introduced the store’s General Manager Wael Musallam and his staff. Filano said they would be “friends and neighbors, serving friends and neighbors.”
Area Manager Nancy Dulaney, was appropriately dressed in pink as she explained the Wawa Foundation’s $200,000 Breast Cancer Awareness Fund to support non-profits, which was launched on Oct. 1. Non-profits can apply now through Oct. 31 with the funds being awarded on Nov. 15. Apply at thewawafoundation.org/.
Wawa will be offering special prices in the store as well as free coffee at the north Sebring location until Oct. 10.
Sebring’s Mayor John Shoop expressed pleasure at having Wawa in the county. Shoop said a lot of companies are corporate partners but Wawa is more of a community partner with all of the
“It’s pretty cool that a lot of companies come here and we have corporate partners that help out,“ Shoop said. “What Wawa has done, and you’ll see in the near future, as for as their commitment to our community and donations to organizations, and the support, that they are more of a community partner. Than a corporate partner. Kind of like a family is what it is.”
Highlands County Fire Rescue took on the government officials in a throw-down known as Hoagies for Heroes. The prize is money going to a charity, a trophy and bragging rights. The government officials could have been considered the underdogs as they formed an impromptu team as the scheduled competitors from Highlands County Sheriff’s Office could not attend. The competition had the teams build as many hoagies as possible in two minutes.
Despite some cheating in the form of flying condiments from both teams, it was a (mostly) good competition. While HCFR put up a good fight, the local government team pulled through the win. Each team was given $1,000 from Wawa and the government team will have to take turns displaying the trophy between Avon Park and Sebring. HCFR chose the EMS foundation and the government team’s donation will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
The wrap up was the ribbon cutting, a pink ribbon of course. In the month of October, all store openings will be done in pink.