Rumors and dreams of Wawa coming to Highlands County came to fruition in 2021 with the first turning of dirt at the ground breaking Feb. 24, followed by the fall grand openings of three new locations. The north Sebring location’s construction was slightly behind the Lake Placid and South Sebring stores.
With north and south Sebring stores, as well as a Lake Placid location, Highlanders can now get the fancy coffees and hoagies without making it a day trip.
Wawa’s original goal was to open all three locations on the same day, but nothing ever goes as planned. Lake Placid and the south Sebring locations hosted a double-header grand opening on Sept. 23. Lake Placid unveiled its latest mural, “Flying Highlands” by Keith Goodson, that resides inside the store.
While in Lake Placid, Wawa officials gave the Lake Placid Mural Society a check for $2,500 and Nell Hays accepted a $2,500 check on behalf of Heartland Food Bank.
The T-shirt giveaways were green and blue, in Lake Placid and Sebring respectively. The northernmost Wawa opened on Oct. 7. Because October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wawa celebrated with rare pink T-shirts.
Among mayors, residents and community leaders, Wally the Goose took pictures with guests and rooted for teams during the Hoagies for Heroes competition with prize money going to charities chosen by the first responders.
Wawa is on the right track for becoming good community partners in the county. In addition to helping charities, Wawa estimated about 120 new jobs in Highlands County. Each store hires approximately 40 people for each location.