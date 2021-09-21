The much-anticipated Wawa opening is almost here. Wally the Goose will be landing this week in the Lake Placid and south Sebring locations for the grand opening celebrations Thursday. The grand openings will follow a VIP preview on Wednesday.
Thursday’s festivities will kick off from 9-10 a.m. at U.S. 27 and Dal Hall Boulevard in Lake Placid. The Sebring store at 3838 U.S. 27 South will host its opening from 11 a.m. to noon.
A new mural by Keith Goodwin will be unveiled at the Lake Placid location. Wawa will present a $2,500 gift to the Lake Placid Mural Society for maintenance of its murals.
In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremonies with Wally and staff, Heartland Food Bank representatives will receive $2,500 “to officially kick off a week-long Lending a Helping Hoagie initiative,” a press release said. Lake Placid Police Department and Highlands County Fire Rescue will participate in Hoagies for Heroes, a hoagie-building competition to benefit charities chosen by the first responders.
Wally will the head north for the next ribbon cutting ceremony. Students and staff from Fred Wild Elementary School will receive a check for $389 from Wawa’s Cheers to the Classroom.
Sebring Police Department and City of Sebring Fire Department will be participating in the Hoagies for Heroes for their charities. Wawa Sr. Director of Operations Robert Yeatts and Director of Operations Dave Filano will be speaking at the event.
The doors will open at both locations at 8 a.m. and the first 200 guests through the doors will receive a limited edition Wawa T-shirt.
The north Sebring location at 6400 U.S. 27 North is slated to open Oct. 7, according to Wawa officials.
The three stores combined will provide about 120 jobs. Dan Temple will serve as area manager for the three stores. Alex Westlake will serve as general manager of the Lake Placid location, Tom Kramer will serve as general manager of the Sebring location at U.S. 27 South and Wael Musallam will serve as general manager of the new store opening at 6400 U.S. 27 North in Sebring on Oct. 7, according to the release.