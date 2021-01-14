LAKE PLACID — During the regular meeting of the Lake Placid Town Council on Monday evening, council approved and adopted (with amendments) Special Exception Request LPTC.21.002. The special exception would allow for Open Yard Storage to exceed 50% of the enclosed building with a special exception approval and site plan. Tractor Supply Co. is the proposed business that would like to lease the remainder of the former Winn Dixie building at 70 Tower Plaza.
Because of the nature of the company, western wear and large equipment, the company utilizes outdoor storage. The interior business would be about 24,380 square feet. The proposed Open Yard Storage is some 18,424 square feet, which would require a special exception.
The Board of Adjustments had six conditions before it would give its approval and the Town Council had 10 conditions, including the six from the Board of Adjustments. The storage had to meet local, state and federal requirements, and was only applicable to Tractor Supply Company, not the entire shopping plaza. The outdoor footage could not exceed 18,242 square feet. The area had to remain junk free. Any changes would have to go before the council. Horticulture and irrigation, screening etc. has to remain in good condition. The fencing has to be black chain link or vinyl fencing.
On the eighth condition, County Planner Dana Riddell broke the development stage into three phases that gives shopping center owner Eric Royal specific time frames to make changes in landscaping, drainage and curb cuts for Americans with Disabilities Act compatibility, etc.
The town did not want landscaping in the right-of-way. The exception was to be effective immediately. If the time restraints were not met, the exception would be considered null and void.
The council also approved the request to reduce 55 parking spaces to accommodate the Open Yard Storage.
Mayor John Holbrook asked Royal what the plans were for the massive mural that is painted on the building’s southern wall. Royal assured the mayor and council that he told TSC that they are not to touch the mural or block it from the public’s view.
In other actions, the council approved a waiver to reduce parking requirements at 27 and 29 Rainer Dr., which will be Sapp Storage. Councilman Greg Sapp abstained from voting.
The council also approved and adopted an amendment to the Official Zoning Map for a Highway Commercial PD District. The property is about 1.06 acre on W. Interlake Boulevard and N. Tangerine Avenue. The previous permit use was for a bank, professional offices, retail and convenience store with fuel station. The applicant Mike Weymouth, has asked the council and the Local Planning Agency for approval to change the convenience store with restaurant use.