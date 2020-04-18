We are seeing hopeful signs that the efforts by Americans to follow President Trump’s guidelines to slow the spread of this terrible COVID 19 virus that originated in Wuhan, China, are indeed working. We are sad for every life that has been lost, but at the same time we are thankful that Americans by and large are heeding the guidelines so that the original horrific projections of loss of life may not come to pass.
We are thankful for our wartime president and vice president who have exhibited strong and decisive leadership to mitigate and control the effects of the virus and to minimize the loss of life. President Trump made the early decision on Jan. 31 to stop flights from China despite strong criticism from many Democrats and the World Health Organization who felt that the step was totally unnecessary. Both China and the World Health Organization initially denied human-to-human transmission of the virus. How terribly wrong they were, and how thankful we are that President Trump did what is right for America and not what Joe Biden would have done. Instead of praising the president for closing travel from China on Jan. 31st, Joe Biden’s highly critical remarks of President Trump showed clearly that he would choose politics and attempts for political gain first, and not the best interests of America!
We are also very thankful to have Governor Ron DeSantis’ measured, informed and effective leadership guiding our state during this terrible crisis. Florida is very fortunate to have Ron DeSantis as our governor. And we are all extremely thankful that we do not have the Democrats 2018 choice for governor. The newspapers that endorsed Democrat Andrew Gillum in 2018 owe Floridians an apology. Governor DeSantis is resolutely leading the state through the coronavirus outbreak with reasoned, steady and effective actions to protect the health and rights of Floridians. Meanwhile, Florida Democrat leaders and their newspaper allies are making the same mistakes that they made in 2018. Many are again supporting the Democrat talking points and are firmly of the opinion that they should never let a good crisis pass without taking full advantage of the opportunity to score highly partisan cheap political points and attempt to malign one of our nation’s most popular and effective governors.
In prior wars, the nation came together in a united front to protect America and to win the war on a highly visible enemy. With this war and this invisible enemy, there seems to be no evidence by leaders of the Democrat Party of wanting to unite and to win the war. Some Dem leaders and their media allies appear to be hoping that that the economic shutdown will be forced to continue. Leaders on both sides of the aisle need to look for ways to balance the safety and well-being of the public while also protecting our country’s economy. That is a very delicate balance, and instead of offering solutions to these challenges with a unified front, the Democrats find it easier to criticize. Their goal is to say, “I told you so!” no matter the outcome.
It is a time to unite and to win the war on this invisible enemy! We are very thankful that we have leaders both in Washington, DC and in Tallahassee that truly care about doing everything possible to safeguard our lives, minimize further loss of life, and mitigate the effects of this horrible coronavirus on our people and our economy. We would have even more reason to be thankful if the opposition party and their media allies cared more about winning the war than winning the next election!
These are truly unprecedented times, with rapid changes daily. We are most thankful for the dedicated, often selfless, Americans, who are working around the clock to minimize the contagion, care for all the sick, keep us safe, and keep us supplied with groceries. To all these heroes we are indeed thankful, and we offer our most heartfelt thanks!
E.J. Claire is a resident of Lake Placid and the Republican State Committeeman for Highlands County. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.