We are to love everyone
By definition we are all racist, every last one of us. By nature we are drawn to people that look like us, for we feel comfortable and safe with friends that look and act as we do. In nature, just as the birds, yes as you know well that birds of a feather flock together. When we finish our work or chores, or entertainment, we seek rest in China Town, or Dark Town, or White Town or Latin Town, or Wealth Town, etc. And we are quick to take up a political side to defend our town.
However, Christian/Jewish religion tells us to love all in all the towns. This can be done by witnessing for Jesus in all the towns and for rest and regeneration, revitalization from our town and not abiding them to leave their town but to witness in their town. We are many states, of many towns, being held together by “In God We Trust.” Every member having the same rights: life, liberty, justice.
Jews? History says that the 12 tribes, white, brown, Black, all settled in different locales on Earth, like Switzerland, England, USA, etc. With God’s help we won against the great English King to become the world’s greatest power for we believed in Jesus, God’s Son. Believing in Jesus (Jew) you become rooted as a Jew and have eternal life. This is why we cannot turn our back on Israel. For we must love those that scorn us, belittle as we are called racist. For we know that the lie is the father of all sin.
Again, every sin is a lie. Teach your offspring, friends, strangers, that the lie is the father of all sin. That sin is everywhere. And the father of the lie is Satan, and Satan is everywhere.
Ralph Z. Bell
Lake Placid