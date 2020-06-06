Here I am, a 73-year-old white, college-educated grandma and great-grandma who lived through the 1960’s with blinders on. I was raised in a very small farming community in the mid-west. I had never even met or seen a black person, let alone formed an opinion about black people in general. So their plight in the '60s meant nothing to me, I am ashamed to say.
I am now grandmother to two bi-racial young men and one very black young man and a white granddaughter, plus great-grandmother to three bi-racial (soon to be four) great-grandchildren. My grandsons were raised by a white mother (my daughter) with “white” ethics and opinions because that is all she knew. The men (still boys to me) she raised are respectful, upstanding citizens. One served in the military in Afghanistan.
Even as these young men were raised with what most white people would consider “white morals,” my daughter lived in fear that when her boys left the house they might encounter judgment not only by police officers but by white racists simply because of their skin color. She still harbors that fear even today and even though they are grown and all in their 20’s. Maybe I should say especially today with the current state of racism.
Looting and destruction is pointless. White people know this as well as those of color but we “white people” cannot and will never understand the level of hurt and frustration blacks and minorities have endured. “Do a peaceful protest,” they are told. Yet look at what happened to Colin Kaepernick and others when they tried that. He wasn’t disrespecting the flag or our national anthem. He was protesting quietly and civilly as our Constitution promotes. Yet he was ostracized and blacklisted from the NFL. If groups of people feel overlooked by and inconsequential to the powers that be, how are they supposed to get their point across to us pig-headed, omniscient, self-serving “white folk?”
So, “Please don’t judge people until you have walked a miles their shoes!” Thank God and only God that we “white people” will never have to endure that frustration and level of degradation for God chose the color of our skin. But remember all indications are that He chose brown as the color of his only Son’s skin.
Pay attention, people. We are all of one race – the human race. Let us treat each other with that in mind.
Vicki Edwards
Avon Park