In a recent tweet, famed chef José Andrés showed two side-by-side images: One was mountains of potatoes going to waste in Idaho, the other an aerial picture with some of the 10,000 cars lined up for groceries at a San Antonio food bank.
We have similar contrasts right here in Florida. A huge pile of green zuchini and yellow squash discarded at a Florida City farm because of shrinking demand, while less than 50 miles north, in Miramar, cars lined up for five miles as people waited to get free groceries.
It’s not hard to spot what’s wrong with these pictures — a glut of food while at the same time people are struggling to feed their families.
Andrés put it this way in his tweet: “How is it possible these two photos exist at the same time, in the most prosperous and technologically advanced moment in our history? It’s because all along the way, we have a food supply chain that we treat as invisible when it’s working ... and only notice it when it’s not.”
Andres urged leaders at all levels of government to pay more attention to food issues and make them a higher priority.
The hard part is figuring out what can be done about it in the short term and what we can learn about how to better distribute food to those who need it not only in times of emergency but also in good times.
If the coronavirus outbreak has taught us anything, it’s how quickly society’s carefully structured systems can break down, and how difficult it is to pivot.
That’s vividly illustrated with something as simple and essential as food.
When thousands of schools and restaurants closed their doors in a matter of days last month, there was nothing to do with the fresh food they would normally buy, much of it from vegetable growers right here in Florida, which accounts for a third of the nation’s sales of cucumbers, tomatoes and bell peppers.
More disruption came with smaller changes, like how we shop. People tend to order less fresh food when they use grocery shopping services like Instacart, which people started doing to avoid the risk of infection at supermarkets. If they can’t squeeze a tomato or examine a cucumber, they might take a pass.
So many other complications emerged, like the differences in production and packaging for restaurants versus retail, a limited number of refrigerated trucks to transport fresh food, limits on cold storage at food banks, even a shortage of volunteers to distribute food.
“Our systems are set up for ‘blue sky’ days and cannot immediately ramp up to accept so much perishable product,” David Krepcho, president and CEO of Second Harvest food bank in Orlando, wrote in an email.
Food banks like his are doing their best, and so are many farmers who have no interest in plowing their unused harvests back into the soil.
But what choice do they have? Farmers aren’t in a position to pay the labor costs for a harvest they won’t be able to sell.
That hasn’t stopped some from unfairly vilifying farmers.
Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora recently wrote in a lengthy Facebook post — partly in response to public anger — that it has about 4 million pounds of cucumbers “we cannot afford to harvest because we have no cucumber processing orders, and minimal fresh market cucumber sales.”
The farm is donating some to food banks like Krepcho’s and has invited other charities to pick as much as they can.
Long & Scott Farms aren’t the bad guys here. It’s a family business, and they’re hurting, too. The losses to Florida’s fruit and vegetable industry from the pandemic could top a half-billion dollars.
No one’s really playing a villainous role in this chapter of the pandemic story.
We simply have a rigid, specialized system for producing, transporting, processing and distributing food that worked fine under normal circumstances but couldn’t respond when life took a turn.
As with many other things with this pandemic, we have to rethink how food-supply chains works, or how they could become more nimble.
It’s clear we also need to place more value and resources in food banks, which are a lifeline when economic conditions go south. We need to figure out how to get more food to them, how to store it, and how to efficiently distribute it to the needy.
This pandemic has caused so much grief, despair and disruption. That would be all the worse if we don’t seize the chance to learn from it.
An editorial from the Orlando Sentinel.