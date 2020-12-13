For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.
But December is a pagan holiday? Every day is a pagan holiday. Pagan means: Many god believers, even believing that he himself is god.
It could be said all non-Christians are pagan. God, All mighty plainly says He knows everyone’s name before creating the Earth and heavens and man.
Pray this Advent (Jesus coming again) that Jesus is your Savior and you will have everlasting life.
And He (Jesus) is coming again. Be expecting.
Ralph Bell
Lake Placid