In all of my writings, I have consistently advocated for the economic growth of Highlands County. One aspect about economic growth that I often highlight is small and locally owned businesses. I have written before that those with ideas of opening their own business must be encouraged to do so by the local government. For the most part, people do so and I am happy to see a new business in the community.
What I am guilty of not mentioning more is the fact that these businesses need to be well patronized in order to survive. These businesses cannot survive for multiple years off of a grand opening, they need consistent revenue to make a profit, especially in the tough economic situation that the country finds itself in. Many of these businesses are struggling to stay open. Locally owned businesses need the community’s help more than ever.
A benefit of patronizing a small business is that you support the growth of the area that the business is located in. A lot of people talk about how Downtown Sebring is empty, which I am completely in agreement with, but they rarely decide to visit the few businesses that are there.
The reason the area is empty is because the market is not the same as along U.S. 27. There is not as much traffic along South Commerce Avenue as compared to U.S. 27 North. So, by being a customer of a small business, you help increase that market and encourage other businesses to open up in Downtown Sebring. A business will open up only if they know there will be potential for revenue.
Lake Placid has really seen a growth in its downtown area over the past few years because of its small businesses. The town is covered with small businesses and customers, making the town an amazing sight to see. There is barely a storefront that is empty because these businesses are finding success in their location.
The same can happen to Downtown Sebring as it is still falling behind. If you buy food from Faded Bistro or shop at Legacy Bicycles, you just increase the market available to potential businesses. Ultimately, supporting a small business does not mean eating or shopping there every day. It simply means you value that business and show this by stopping in at least once or twice a month for a meal.
Along with creating the market, there is just a better feeling when you support locally owned businesses. When you purchase a BLT sandwich from Subway, do you really know who you are benefiting? Do you know where the money you spent is going? Compare that to buying the same sandwich from Mae Lee’s Deli in Downtown Sebring or from Morty and Edna’s in Lake Placid. That money stays local and supports the work of a Highlands County resident. The same goes for all types of businesses, from ice cream shops to hardware stores.
Of course, you do not have to cut your favorite dish from Olive Garden out of your life. All I am suggesting is to make an effort to support a local business in your daily routine. As a quote from an unknown author states, “When you buy from a small business, you are not helping a CEO buy a third vacation home. You are helping a little girl get dance lessons, a little boy get his team jersey, a mom put food on the table, a dad pay a mortgage or a student pay for college.”
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.