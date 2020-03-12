Earlier this week a guest editorialist complained about service in Highlands county. Reading between the lines he sounded like an impatient, if not outright problematic, transplant.
I had the misfortune of spending three winters in Connecticut in the mid-'70s. My recollection of the service there was similar to these complaints; that is the normal Stung und Drang of day-to-day life in complex society.
A modest proposal, suggest the author move back to whatever idyllic area he formerly inhabited … and stay there. We are doing just fine down in the Florida Central Highlands.
Harold Day
Lake Placid