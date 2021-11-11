Some hundred years ago, an American soldier whose name was only known to God alone, was buried on a Virginia hillside overlooking the great Potomac River and the city of Washington. This site is now known as Arlington National Cemetery, a place of dignity and reverence for American veterans forever.
It is the place where most of us let our minds wander to when we think about Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day. The men and women who are buried there are symbolic of all Americans who gave their lives in war, whether it was World War I, World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.
Today is the anniversary of the day that ended hostilities for a war meant to stop all other wars, the day we put aside to say out loud what most of us think every day: Thank you to all the soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines and coast guardsmen who have fought on our behalf through the years.
We have attended parades and Veterans Day events to show our appreciation. We’ve shaken the hand of a veteran and said thank you. We’ve shed a tear as we listened to the story of a fallen soldier. We’ve felt proud as we watched a young person enlist to serve our country.
Whether you are young or old, we know your fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, aunts and uncles join us in saying thanks.
For those who are still in the service, we send you our prayers with the fervent hope they protect and shield you. We swell with pride at your courage and persistence. We talk to anyone who will listen, speaking of our admiration, our worry, our love. We only want you home, safe and sound; your mission done.
So many of the men and women who have marched before you into wars past will turn out today to salute you; you might be a bit embarrassed. Don’t be. Their respect means so much the more, because they know what you are enduring.
To all who have served, and to all who have given the ultimate sacrifice for this country, the nation thanks you a thousand times over. Because of you, our children are still living a life of freedom.
For that, we salute you.
The Veterans Council of Highlands County is bringing its annual Veterans Day Parade to Lake Placid at 11 a.m. today. The Council has traditionally held the parade in Sebring but started a new rotation last year when they hosted the parade in Avon Park.
Any veteran can ride in the parade and should have a flag or their unit colors represented. The parade will line up on Waldo Aliff Avenue, behind the Gate gas station at 10:30 a.m. the parade steps off at 11 a.m. sharp. From Waldo Aliff Avenue, the parade will turn west on Interlake Boulevard down to Main Avenue north to Dal Hall Boulevard back to Waldo Aliff Avenue. The parade speed is 5 mph and should take about 45 minutes.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park presents a ceremony to honor our veterans at 6:30 p.m. today at 1301 W. Bell St. Come and celebrate the history of Veterans Day. Their bravery will never be forgotten. Open to the public.
The Heartland Pops Concert Band, directed by Anthony Jones, begins its 2021-22 season with a free “Salute to Veterans” concert. At 7 p.m. today, the Band will play at the Circle Theater, 202 Circle Park Dr., downtown Sebring. The concert will feature a special bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” played by Aidan Reed. Rev. Donald Roberts, pastor of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, will narrate moving passages to the musical patriotic selections. Open seating at both facilities.
If you can’t make it to any of these events to honor our country’s veterans, take a few moments for yourself at 11 a.m. today to remember them
Remember Veterans Day, and every day, to say thank you to a veteran and their family for the sacrifices they made and continue to make so that this country is a great place to live.