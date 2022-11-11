Some 101 years ago, an American soldier whose name was only known to God alone, was buried on a Virginia hillside overlooking the great Potomac River and the city of Washington. This site is now known as Arlington National Cemetery, a place of dignity and reverence for American veterans forever.

It is the place where most of us let our minds wander to when we think about Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day. The men and women who are buried there are symbolic of all Americans who gave their lives in war, whether it was World War I, World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War.

