Throughout much of our more recent world history, authoritarian regimes have cast themselves as being ultimately superior — often showing utter disdain for those people and groups different from them, and conducting horrendous acts of violence against them. Not surprisingly, it is that very disdain for those (allegedly inferior) people and groups that actually drive these governments to become authoritarian in their beliefs and practices.
Perhaps the most glaring example of this “hate those who are different” behavior is the regime of Adolph Hitler in Nazi Germany. Hitler and his blindly devoted, violent followers slaughtered 6 million Jews (of all age groups) simply because the Jews were different from them. Another example, in a similar period in world history, would be the Soviet Union. This much-feared regime, under the supreme dictatorship of Joseph Stalin, also imprisoned and slaughtered millions of their own people, simply because they held different beliefs from their own. Then there is modern-day Communist China, under the dictatorship of Chairman Xi Jinping, who has involuntarily detained a million Uijhur Muslims under the guise of “reeducation.” Once again, these people have been detained and repressed just because they have a different religion.
I have lived through the three horrible examples described herein, but I fervently believe that we are living in a time that has the distinct possibility of surpassing all of those horrible examples. I do not make such a statement lightly. In fact, I feel compelled to make the following statement. In my many decades-long experience in writing, this column is delivered with a solemnity far exceeding all my previous journalistic endeavors. Furthermore, because of the rampant familial and societal tribalism that has engulfed our political lives, I have never before experienced a more genuine and frightening concern for my nation and world.
During the past year, I have read about and listened to a frighteningly large number of people (including many friends and family) who have (enthusiastically) declared their hate for those who are different. These “different” people include: African-Americans, Latin Americans, gays, bisexuals, hillbillies, poor people, under-educated people, members of other political parties, non-white immigrants, developmentally disabled people, Jews, Muslims, religious non-believers, and the list goes on.
There is a commonality among many of those with whom if I have spoken or read about. They share a deep-seated fear that America is being invaded (by all or many) of these different people and that their white, Christian, sexually-straight America is being invaded and threatened by a variety of interlopers. Ironically, many of these complainers include a lot of good, normally honorable people who have become overly fearful of any change to their way of life. Furthermore, many of the positions and beliefs that are taken concerning different people and groups are not necessarily rooted in fact. Instead, they emanate from postings on social media, inaccurate or confusing reporting on overly-politicized news outlets, or other false narratives.
What terrifies me the most about the facts I have learned from this year-long observation is this: These expressions of hate and/or fear of those different people or groups do not come just from boogymen authoritarians; rather, they come from the voices of masses of American people. Because of this widespread hate and distrust, we must be aware that those evil, power-hungry, wannabe leaders among us could more easily seize control of this country — a level of control which would leave our democratic republic destroyed in its vengeful wake.
America is too good a nation to lose to such selfish bigotry.
