How about some upbeat and good stories about the U.S. Post Office? The Post Office has been such a vital part of our heritage and daily interaction. We take for granted the timely dependability of mail delivery.
A couple of stories of when the postman was a hero to someone. A friend was in a hurry to get some mail in a pick-up box by pick-up time. In her rush she also dropped her car keys in the box. Now what, panic, but right on time while she stood there he drove up. He retrieved her car keys!
Another postman was alert on his route and witnessed a break-in. Because of this getting a tag number and notifying police, the thief was caught. In elementary school we were encouraged to connect with pen pals. My friends and I wrote and received many letters from many different states, thanks to the post office! Let’s thank them.
Frances Brown
Sebring