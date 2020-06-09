Violence is wrong. Vandalism is wrong. What is also wrong is killing a man by kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes. Hundreds of thousands of people in our cities, counties and other nations have risen up to say this endemic hate, racism and killing should not and cannot be tolerated.
While the "leader" of our nation runs around for photo ops, and stays up nightly tweeting gibberish the country is moving on without him and finding our own ways to heal. Those that have suffered, been discounted and marginalized, and those that recognize it are joining together to say enough.
Patricia Myers
Sebring