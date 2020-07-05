The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of July gives anglers a weak full moon which occurs tonight and normal rainy season weather forecast which will continue to be driven by a west southwesterly wind.
The moon has been shining brightly for the past three nights so the majority of fish are in a nighttime feeding pattern. Therefore the sunset and sunrise feeding periods will suffer somewhat. However the midday solar noon feeding period will be better since fish normally feed in 12-hour patterns no matter which lunar phase is occurring.
A west to southwest wind has been prevailing over the past week and this week’s forecast promises more of the same. Today an ideal speed occurs at 6 to 8 mph. However Monday through the remainder of the week a high speed of 6 mph will occur from the west. And a typical rainy season afternoon forecast is predicted daily. Respect thunderstorm development and lightning.
Best Fishing Days: Monday’s underfoot period during the midday early afternoon hours should be very good due to an abnormal rising barometer throughout the morning and early afternoon. If the weather forecast is correct, fish will have to adjust upward into shallow areas in order to adjust. The sunset period will thus be above average as well.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:02 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6-7 from 11 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating by a full number daily until the midweek when it settles in the 3-range.
For nighttime anglers the 1:34 a.m. full moon will shine brightly, producing a 6-rated feeding activity period from 12-2:30 a.m. Since the moon has been bright every night for the past three nights this period should be fairly good tonight and perhaps Monday night, due to dissolved oxygen rates dropping significantly from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. this period will not be productive unless anglers move out to depths of 12 feet or more, but I don’t expect action to be good even at that depth.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:11 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 7:30–9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at this rating until the midweek when it diminishes to a 3-rating. It should be noted that dissolved oxygen rates will be near their high mark of the day during this period today and perhaps Monday.
The moonset occurs today at 6:50 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:35 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 6-8 a.m. Due to low dissolved oxygen rates during this period the shallow lakes will not produce as well as the deeper lakes with depths over twelve feet. Note that deeper lakes could produce a feed rating equal to the sunset period’s 5-rating in the deeper vegetation.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23, new moon; August 1-5, full moon; August 16-21, new moon; August 30–September 4, weak full moon; September 14-20, strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
We are in the season of “Lightning Strikes.”. Lightning is a real threat. Anglers should have an escape plan when they fish from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25 feet for the high-level mark and 37.50 feet for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter was raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates closed. Currently the lake is one to two inches below the maximum level of 38.25 feet.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
