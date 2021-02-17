We live in a large, 55 and older, mobile home park. Almost no one here wears a mask or social distances. They have nightly spreading events at various homes. Yet, these same people want to be first in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
I think that if they are not concerned with getting and spreading the virus, they should be at the end of the list. I am trying to get my mom and dad vaccinated, who are in their 90s, without success.
Please, everyone, wear a mask and stop the nightly unprotected social gatherings. Stop the spread. Listen to the CDC.
Beverly Smith
Lake Placid