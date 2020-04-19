The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of April gives angler the new moon phase and a spring season weather forecast. The new moon occurs Wednesday but the moon arrives at the furthest orbit point from earth Monday. Therefore the new moon will be weak, but since the moon will be at a 50 percent solar interference-level (five days before the high level point in month) the new moon will be a point or so better than it would be otherwise.
And the good news gets better. A high pressure system will enter the state at the perfect time to improve the new moon phase. Starting late Monday pressure will move upward 0.30 In Hg over a 36-hour period. So while fish will be adjusting upward rapidly the solar energy high periods of the day will be peaking in perfect harmony.
So even though the moon is in apogee starting Monday, and is in between its low and high interference points for the month, during the day of the new moon on Wednesday, the high pressure weather system will act as the absolute best positive factor and offset the apogee’s negative effect.
Extremely high south westerly winds will shut-down fishing Monday. Speeds will be in excess of 20 mph during the midday — Monday morning fishing will be productive, however I’ll be launching my boat on the south and or western boat ramps or be off the lake before the strong winds occur.
Tuesday through Thursday perfect fishing winds speeds will occur. Anglers will enjoy a very good three-day new moon phase this month.
Best Fishing Days: The feeding pattern over the past week has been a two to three day cycle, which means today fish should feed at above average rates. However atmospheric pressure will be declining sharply today from 30 In Hg to 29.80 In Hg so fish will be adjusting downward.
Starting Monday evening pressure will be climbing sharply throughout Monday night, with barometers moving up from 29.80 In Hg to 30 In Hg by Tuesday midday. Pressure will level off through Tuesday afternoon and again climb an additional 10-13 In Hg by Wednesday midday.
Therefore during the day before, the day of and the day after the new moon, fish will be moving into shoreline feeding areas. The entire food chain will have to adjust upward as a strong high pressure system forces fish into the shallows as the effect-level of the new moon peaks to a 7-8 feed rating. Due to the high pressure a feed rating of 8-9 is very possible Tuesday through Thursday — however Thursday a rapid decline in pressure will reverse the upward moving of the day before so expect fish to be moving out and downward during the afternoon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:13 a.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number daily until Friday when it declines to a 5-6 rating through next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:08 p.m. and the sunset at 7:53 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4 from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and improves by the midweek to a 5-rating.
The moonrise occurs today at 5:22 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:56 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and increase in feed rating to a 5-6 rating by Wednesday where it will remain throughout this week.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 20-26, new moon; May 4-10, strong full moon; May 19-25, new moon; June 2-8, full moon; June 18-24, new moon; July 2-8, full moon; July 17-23 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 39.25 feet for the high-level mark and 38.00 feet for the low-level mark. Both lake level parameters will be gradually lowered to 38.25 feet for a high and 37.50 feet for a low, in preparation for hurricane season which starts June 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One of four gates is open 10 inches and flowing 170 cubic feet per second.
Want internet access to Lake Istokpoga information? Log-on to Istokpoga.info to access the links to the South Florida Water Management (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.