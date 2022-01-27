I made a last-minute decision to grab a couple extra outerwear options as we headed out for the day. As the morning progressed, I was thankful many times over for this spontaneous bit of wisdom. A slight drizzle had begun, soaking everything, and then temperatures started sliding down a few degrees with each passing hour. Wasn’t this Florida? Why was it so cold outside?
We are so fortunate in our sunny climate to be able to schedule events and activities way in advance and usually find ourselves delighted with fantastic weather. This day however was not to be one of those, but rather was that rare occasion when the weather brought a nasty surprise. Far below the normal temperature, by midday I was wearing all four of the jackets I had brought. Layered up to where I could barely move my arms, I was finally not shivering and shaking.
Cold weather and I just do not agree. Whether I have hit my personal benchmark on this sort of meteorological condition or perhaps have succumbed to be of a wimpy warmth disposition, I find myself most comfortable above 70 degrees. Don’t get me wrong, I do appreciate a chill over the holiday season to afford for sweater weather and campfire toasting. Once Christmas has passed, I’m ready for springtime and mild temperatures once again thank you very much.
Today it was downright cold out. Sometime in the wee hours the night before, our HVAC system even aroused from its seasonal dormancy. The forced air briefly filled the home with that acrid aroma from the ceremonial burning of the dust. I awoke briefly to the stench and thought, baby, it must be cold outside.
Bundled up in my home office typing this afternoon, the heat remains on, but is not yet blowing. It hasn’t really been cold enough through the daytime hours for it to kick on so I’m in sweatpants and a sweater. Thick, fluffy socks adorn my toasty toes and hot coffee wards off the chill. One cat dozes under the warmth of my desk lighting while the other snoozes in her bed covered nearly completely with a warm pajama top. Father Winter is not welcome in these parts.
With frost expected, there will be a blanketing of the tender tropical ornamentals and a brief worry over what may meet its demise in the hoary landscape come morning. A thinning of the herbaceous herd may very well make the man of the house quite happy as we find ourselves progressively less limber and long hours of yard work are painful. Nearly to the stage of having only that which holds on of its own accord, a hard freeze may cull our landscape for us.
Of course, this is Florida, and it is nearly February. This could very well be our first and only experience of really wintry weather for the year and I’m perfectly OK if that is true. I’d much rather fuss about sweating and burning up than shivering and freezing. Stay warm friends and enjoy the momentary chill if you can. Winter is upon us for a couple of days once again.