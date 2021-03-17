Matt Campbell and Mathieu Jaminet will join Cooper MacNeil for the 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring to run at Sebring International Raceway on Saturday.
The team is coming off of a tough IMSA WeatherTech GTLM debut at the Rolex 24 Hour at Daytona where they had contact before the green but soldiered on to finish sixth. The Proton Competition managed group took the opportunity to test at the Sebring 3.74-mile, 17-turn historic road course two weeks ago. Jaminet and MacNeil completed a strong day of running putting in the work on an initial set-up for the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche RSR before going into the race weekend.
“It was good to get the car out again after Daytona,” MacNeil said. “The RSR is a blast to drive at Sebring. The added power and downforce were easy to get used to as the handling of the car is quite strong. Mathieu and the team were a big help in improving my lap time each session I got in the car. We ran all day with no issues and have a good handle on the set-up going into the race week. I am also looking forward to running with Matt. Both guys are young and very quick. We are looking forward to having a good run at Sebring.”
Jaminet is a fan of the track and the crazy crowd.
“I have raced at Sebring twice in 2018 and ‘19,” Jaminet said. “I know the track really well. It is an old school circuit. Very different from the tracks in Europe. You have to respect the bumps. If you have an off it will be a big one! As a race driver you can make a difference at Sebring, that is what I like. The first and last corner are very challenging. We had a really good test. The car is good, the RSR has been competitive at Sebring. The team had a tough round one at Daytona. It will be important to bounce back. I am looking forward to driving with Cooper and fighting for a top position.
“There’s always a big crowd and I hope to see the funny costumes again. I really enjoy the crazy fans at Sebring. It reminds me of the Nürburgring crowd in Germany.”
For Campbell it will be his second race at Sebring.
“Really looking forward to racing at Sebring,” Campbell said. “I have raced there once before in 2019 with Proton in the WEC race. I came away with a win with Christian Reid (Proton Competition owner). I fell in love with the track. I have tested there since then. I really enjoy the circuit. It is one of my favorites on the calendar in America. I am looking forward to joining Cooper and Mathieu for the race. It will be my first time driving with Cooper. I followed them at Daytona, I thought he did a fantastic job in that race.”
Announced on Tuesday, March 9, the team has received an entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans to run Aug. 21-22. Cooper MacNeil will drive and his teammates will be announced in the future.
For more information on WeatherTech Racing, including race recaps, photos and team gear, please visit the team site at www.WeatherTechRacing.com.