FORT LAUDERDALE — WeatherTech Racing will compete in the GTD Pro category for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship kicking-off with next month’s season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona, Jan. 28-29.

Jules Gounon (France) and Daniel Juncadella (Spain) will drive the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support for the 2023 season. Maro Engel (Germany) will join for the endurance races with Cooper MacNeil (Hinsdale, Ill.) coming onboard for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Recommended for you