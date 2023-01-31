DAYTONA BEACH — For WeatherTech Racing driver Cooper MacNeil, the Rolex 24 At Daytona was going to be an emotional race. It would be the last time he would compete in an IMSA race.
He couldn’t have scripted the race any better, as the WeatherTech Racing/Proton Competition Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support, took the checkered flag after a fierce battle with Corvette Racing and Lexus.
“To finish my career in IMSA with a win at Daytona, you can’t ask for more,” MacNeil said. “You have to have all of the elements to win here, car, drivers, support, teamwork and fast drivers. We had all of that today.”
WeatherTech Racing had a solid driver line-up for the race. MacNeil was joined by Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella and endurance ace Maro Engel.
“I think it was Cooper’s last race in IMSA, so this is a proper send off,” Gounon said. “You need to be the best on the track and in the pits to win this race and we were over the 24 hours. Cooper, Maro, and Dani all drove great, and I had a good day myself.”
Naturally, the mood at Corvette Racing wasn’t quite as high, but the team leaves Daytona feeling pretty good with a second-place finish after a few hiccups during the night.
“We didn’t have the outright pace, but it was a true Corvette Racing race where we battled our way back to second,” said Corvette Racing driver Jordan Taylor. “We started with a third-place car and finished second, so that’s a win in our book.”
The No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.
“here was nothing that any of us wanted more than a win and to come up a little bit shy is hard to take, but on the flip side, P3 is an amazing result for 24 hours,” said Lexus driver Ben Barnicoat. “It’s great to start the year with a podium and great points and start our championship assault.”
Aston Martin went 1-2 in the GTD class, with the No. 27 Heart of Racing Vantage GT3 taking the victory and the No. 44 Magnus Racing Vantage GT3 with finishing second 5.363 seconds behind.
Third-place went to Inception Racing in their McLaren 720S GT3.
It was quite a finish in the LMP2 class, where the No. 55 Proton Competition ORECA LMP2 07 won by 0.016 over the No. 04 Crowdstrike by APR ORECA.
It was a four-car battle over the final laps, with the No. 35 TDS Racing ORECA and the No. 88 AF Corse ORECA also in the hunt, but James Allen was able to put the Proton Competition car in front at the end.
There was no suspense in the LMP3 class, as the No. 17 AWA Duqueine D08 ran away with the victory, beating the No. 33 Sean Creech Motorsport Ligier JS P320 by an impressive 12 laps.
Florida’s Performance Tech Motorsports place third.
Next up on the IMSA schedule is the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 15-18. Tickets are available at seringraceway.com