DAYTONA BEACH — For WeatherTech Racing driver Cooper MacNeil, the Rolex 24 At Daytona was going to be an emotional race. It would be the last time he would compete in an IMSA race.

He couldn’t have scripted the race any better, as the WeatherTech Racing/Proton Competition Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Mercedes-Benz of Billings, Montana support, took the checkered flag after a fierce battle with Corvette Racing and Lexus.

