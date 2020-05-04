AVON PARK — D’Von Levi Webb, 20, has been charged, based on reports that he had sex twice with a minor and got the teenage girl pregnant.
He has been charged with one count each of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim age 12-16 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports, on two occasions between Dec. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, then 19-year-old Webb had sex with a 14-year-old girl twice, at locations in Sebring and Avon Park.
As a result, the victim became pregnant.
Arrest reports state that DNA comparison results between him and the child, which investigators received on Oct. 29, 2019, were consistent with his being the biological parent of the child.
Reports said the probability of Webb being the parent, based on the test, was four billion times more likely than any other random person.
Reports do not state how deputies learned of the two incidents leading to the charges, other than to state that they interviewed the victim on Oct. 25, 2018, at least seven months after the above mentioned time frame.
The victim’s specific statements were redacted from reports, along her name and address, which would not be printed if known, to protect her privacy.