SEBRING — The first version of the 1000 Miles of Sebring entry list — round 6 of FIA WEC which takes place from March 18-21 — has been released and once again features American team, Corvette Racing.
Also set to compete at the upcoming Lone Star Le Mans (Feb. 22-23) at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sebring will mark the second time in a month that the incredible Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will appear in the WEC. The driver line-up for the No. 63 Corvette at COTA and Sebring will be confirmed in the upcoming days.
The top tier LMP1 category has a total of five entries including the No. 8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid which triumphed at last year’s Super Sebring. Also racing under the Toyota Gazoo Racing umbrella in Sebring will be the No. 7 Toyota car, as well as two private entries from Team LNT Ginetta plus the No. 1 Rebellion Racing R13 — Gibson entry. Out of the 15 LMP1 drivers, there will be two home drivers: Rebellion Racing’s Gustavo Menezes who hails from Los Angeles as well as Team LNT’s Chris Dyson — a two-time American Le Mans Series champion.
Swiss team Cool Racing will sit out of the Sebring race in LMP2 due to operational reasons but the team are expected to be back in action for Spa-Francorchamps. Meanwhile, JOTA is yet to confirm which driver will join Anthony Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez in the cockpit of the No. 38 ORECA 07 – Gibson car.
With only 10 points separating the top four LMP2 teams — Jackie Chan DC Racing; United Autosports; Racing Team Nederland and JOTA — the scene is set for another enthralling battle at the famous Sebring International Raceway.
There are no driver changes in LMGTE Pro for Sebring but the regulars will face extra competition as Chevrolet joins Aston Martin, Ferrari and Porsche in the battle for GTE supremacy. Porsche GT Team took a win last time out at Sebring but it’s Aston Martin Racing who top the overall standings with a slender nine-point lead over the German marque.
Meanwhile, in LMGTE Am there will be 11 teams gunning for victory including last year’s winners Dempsey-Proton Racing, who will field two cars. The No. 77 and 88 Porsche 911 RSR entries have close ties to the USA due to its co-owner, Patrick Dempsey. Team Project 1 will be another popular choice with the home fans as America’s Ben Keating will drive the No. 57 Porsche 911 RSR alongside team-mates Felipe Fraga and Jeroen Bleekemolen.
Don’t miss this unique opportunity to watch 30 incredible prototypes and GTE cars racing into dusk on the legendary Sebring track. The official WEC track action starts on Wednesday, March 18, with the 1000 Miles of Sebring (approximately 8 hours of racing) beginning at noon local time on Friday, March 20.