It’s said that absence makes the heart grow fonder and if that’s true, Sebring race fans are going to love seeing the return of the World Endurance Championship. After a hugely successful running of the 1000 Miles of Sebring in 2019, COVID-19 prevented WEC from competing in 2020 and 2021, but it’s racing as normal for SuperSebring 2022.
The WEC cars competed in the two-day Prologue over the weekend and you have to take the results with a grain of salt. Teams have a fair amount of incentive not to show their true capabilities. Some are better at it than others and the practice is widespread throughout racing, not just the WEC.
Hypercar
Hypercar is the top class in the WEC and you have to begin with Toyota Gazoo Racing, which has dominated the past three years. But that’s no guarantee they’ll do so again, as Toto Wolff and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team can attest to. The Toyotas were ninth and 15th in times during Prologue, although you’d be hard-pressed to find anybody in the WEC paddock who believes that’s a true representation of the what the team can do.
“It’s good to be back and nice to be starting a fresh season with new challenges and new expectations,” said José María López, one of the drivers in the No. 7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid. “I’m also happy to be back at Sebring after a couple of years. It’s always a special place to start the season and I’m really enjoying it. I’m a bit surprised by the pace of some of our rivals, but it’s all part of the game. We will try to extract the maximum we can from our car and see what happens. It’s early days, but it looks like it is going to be a very tight race.”
As Omar Little says, “You come at the king, you best not miss,” and until Alpine Elf Team or Glickenhaus Racing show they can dethrone the reining champions from the top spot, Toyota has to be considered the team to beat.
LMP2
Intense is the best way to describe the WEC LMP2 class and pretty fast, too, as we saw at Prologue, where the P2s were frequently faster than the Hypercars. There are 15 entries in the class, making it the largest in the 1000 Miles of Sebring.
The driver requirements are different in LMP2 for WEC than they are in IMSA, as teams can have two professional drivers (Gold or Platinum rated), which is why you see Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr both in the No. 5 Team Penske LMP2. The other team from the U.S., United Autosports USA, showed some good things during Prologue and are always tough. Team WRT are the defending class champions for good reason and RealTeam by WRT looked good during Prologue, as did Prema Orlen Team and Vector Sport.
There are some savvy teams in the LMP2 ranks, so a surprise here wouldn’t be a complete shock, as the majority of teams likely kept themselves in check a bit during Prologue.
LMGTE Pro
There are just five cars in the field and three manufactures, but GT racing in WEC is always a treat for fans.
Corvette Racing has the home field advantage, competing over one of their favorite and most visited tracks, while the team always has plenty of loyal supporters at Sebring. Corvette Racing typically competes at Le Mans, so has a bit of a head start in learning the nuances of WEC, as they begin their first-ever full season in the series.
The two-car entries from Porsche GT Team and AF Corse will be tough, with Porsche perhaps a bit stronger at Sebring, but AF Corse is the defending champion.
LMGTE Am
A solid 12-car field, with dual entries from AF Corse, Team Project 1 and Dempsey-Proton Racing. Iron Dames are making their debut in the United States in their Ferrari, while Porsche and Aston Martin are the other two manufacturers with cars in the field.
Teams are allowed one professional driver, so whichever Silver-rated driver is quickest during the race frequently determines who ends up on the podium. A quick look at the entry list shows several “Sneaky Silvers,” drivers who are closer to Gold than Silver, but were able to keep their amateur status.
AF Corse will be tough in this class, as well, although the same can be said for a number of teams on the grid.
The 1000 Miles of Sebring begins Friday at noon.