SEBRING — The World Endurance Championship returned to Sebring International Raceway for the first time in three years on Saturday, but its absence certainly wasn’t due to lack of trying. COVID-19 disrupted the organization’s plans to race at Sebring in each of the last two years, but WEC held the first of its two-day Prologue testing sessions on Saturday.
To say the drivers were excited to get back to Sebring International Raceway would be an understatement. In a pre-event press release, nearly all of the Toyota Gazoo Racing drivers were anxious to return to the Sunshine State.
“I am looking forward to being in Sebring, especially after we missed the race for the last two years,” said Jose Maria Lopez, driver of the No. 7 GR010 HYBRID. “It is always a special event, and it’s a special venue with the old-school concrete and bumps. It is going to be the first time to be there with the GR010 HYBRID so that is something to look forward to.”
Most of the Toyota drivers have raced at Sebring before, so they have an idea what to expect from the track and from the fans, although Ryo Hirakawa, one of the drivers in the No. 8 car, will be making his debut over the historic track.
“It is very exciting to prepare for my first race in a Hypercar and my first trip to Sebring, which I heard is an incredible place with many passionate fans,” Hirakawa said. “I am looking forward to experiencing this, and being part of the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing team for the first time at a WEC race. Since the end of last season, I have done a lot of preparation in the simulator and at tests. There is a lot to learn but thanks to the support of the team, and particularly the other drivers, I feel ready for the challenge.”
Lopez looked right at home during the first testing session on Saturday, which ended up being cut short due to the storms that hit the Sebring area. Lopez turned in the fastest time of the session, clocking a lap of 1:51.223, which was .417 seconds quicker than the No. 41 Realteam by WRT LMP2 car.
Porsche ran 1-2 in the LMGTE Pro class, with the No. 64 Corvette Racing C8.R third.
In GTLM Am, it was the No. 46 Team Project 1 Porsche, which turned in a lap of 1:59.573 to pace the field.
Times were quite a bit quicker in the afternoon session, with nine teams turning in sub-1:50 laps, including the session leading No. 9 Prema Orlen Team LMP2 turning in a 1:49.126, which was slightly quicker than the 1:49.210 of the Alpine ELF team, which is one of the four cars in the Hypercar class, along with the No. 708 Glickenhaus Racing entry and the two Toyota Gazoo Racing entries.
The Toyotas were both quicker than they were in the morning session, but didn’t show the time gains of some of the others that were on the track, placing eighth and 10th out of the 36 cars which were on the track.
There will be two more testing sessions today, with the early session beginning at 9:50 a.m. and the last session at 2:50 p.m.