Last weekend Don and I had the privilege of attending the wedding of one of my nephews. It took place in Colorado, which meant for the first time since COVID hit we were getting on an airplane.
I’d love to report flying is no hassle after all this time. This would be a lie.
You are required to wear a mask from the time you set foot into an airport until the time you walk out of your destination airport. Depending on how long your travel time is, that is a lot of mask wearing. And they aren’t distancing anymore, which means you might have to sit in the Dreaded Middle Seat.
Despite all that, we managed to get to Colorado with luggage intact and headed to my younger sister Anita’s home in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.
Anita and her husband Milan were more than generous with us. They’d insisted on paying for our hotel room (they did this for other family members as well), which was where the wedding took place. They told us to hang out at their house while they attended the wedding rehearsal and dinner and order pizza on them.
So, a bunch of us were sitting in the kitchen/dining area scarfing down some excellent pizza. The weather was not like Florida weather, and we had a door open to an outside patio.
The merriment attracted a sizable moth that decided it needed to check things out. Once in the kitchen, it took a particular liking to me, hovering around me and bonking me on the head at one point. While I know it wouldn’t hurt me, it was still disconcerting.
My brother Carl managed to trap the moth after numerous attempts and set it free outside. We promptly closed the door (and had to open it again to let Carl back in – minor detail).
The wedding was outside in the afternoon, and the day was wonderfully sunny. The only drawback I quickly discovered was that a navy-colored dress in lots of warm sunshine might not be the best choice of attire.
But then the ceremony started, and I forgot about being hot. Watching my nephew, whom I love, get married to a young lady who I could tell is delightful (she loves the movie, “The Greatest Showman,” which is a plus), made me happy.
After a wonderful party on Sunday, Don and I said our goodbyes and headed to the hotel to get some sleep before our 7:21 a.m. flight on Monday. Unfortunately, I didn’t sleep well. This might have a bearing on what happened that morning.
It was quite cool in the wee hours of the morning, so I wore my beloved denim jacket. I figured I would shove it into my checked baggage once we got to the airport because I was certain I wouldn’t need it in Orlando.
Well, I forgot. Our suitcases were tagged and gone when I realized I still carried my jacket. I resigned myself to carrying it from Denver to Atlanta to Orlando.
Except I didn’t.
Oh, it got to Atlanta well enough, but unfortunately, I didn’t grab it when it was time to board the plane for our Orlando leg. By the time I realized it was missing, I was already in my seat.
At the instruction of a flight attendant, I headed back down the jetway, only to be stopped by someone in uniform who demanded to know where I was going? I explained about the jacket, but she was not sympathetic. After asking someone if they saw it (they didn’t), she told me to turn around and go back.
Not wanting to argue, I did. So, some lucky Atlanta person has a used denim jacket. I hope they like it.
Overall, a wonderful weekend, even if it cost me a jacket. Seeing my nephew so happy? Well worth it.