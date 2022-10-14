LAKE PLACID — A two-vehicle crash left one dead in Lake Placid on Wednesday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the incident happened about 7:43 p.m. on County Road 621 south of Godwin Road.
The FHP release shows a 60-year-old male from Lorida was driving his pickup truck northbound on CR 621 when he stopped on the northbound lane to help a vehicle that was broken down. The disabled vehicle was blocking the northbound travel lane of CR 621.
The Lorida man got out of his vehicle and helped get the disabled vehicle off the road.
The driver of the second vehicle was a 64-year-old man from Lake Placid driving a van. He was traveling south on CR 621, south of Godwin Road and nearing the disabled vehicle, which had been moved to the shoulder of the road.
The Lorida man tried to walk back to his pickup and entered the southbound lane. The left front of the van hit the Lorida man and “sideswiped” his pickup.
The van stopped on the northbound shoulder of CR 621.
The Lorida driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation. As of the press release, next of kin had not been notified.
This was the 26th fatality on Highlands County roads, according to the unofficial records of the Highlands News-Sun. Last year at this time, there had been 31 deaths.