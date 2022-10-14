LAKE PLACID — A two-vehicle crash left one dead in Lake Placid on Wednesday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the incident happened about 7:43 p.m. on County Road 621 south of Godwin Road.

The FHP release shows a 60-year-old male from Lorida was driving his pickup truck northbound on CR 621 when he stopped on the northbound lane to help a vehicle that was broken down. The disabled vehicle was blocking the northbound travel lane of CR 621.

