LAKE PLACID – Several units from the Highlands County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire call at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday. The structure turned out to be a single-wide mobile home that has a few additions built on to it in the 100 block of Tidewater Drive off Lake Francis Drive.
The home was not inhabited and there were no injuries to firefighters, HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said. The rehab unit housed at DeSoto City Fire Station was on scene to help rehydrate firefighters as the morning was very humid. Blood pressures were taken and other safety measures were in place as usual.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Bahsoor said the residence was half involved when he arrived on scene. The fire started in the rear of the building. The residence was a total loss.
“Once crews got water on the fire, it took about 20 minutes to get it under control,” Bashoor said.
However, some crews were at the scene for several hours putting out hot spots. Bashoor explained the metal roofs on mobile homes collapse and firefighters have to make sure there is nothing smoldering underneath them.
Besides the residence, a shed on the property was destroyed and an air compressor “burst” causing quite a loud noise. Crews were sent to neighboring Crystal Lakes Drive because they were worried the fire could spread to homes there.
“They were successful in keeping the fire from spreading,” Bashoor said.
Bashoor was thankful there was a fire hydrant on Tidewater Drive to pull water from and the firefighters did not have to rely on a tanker truck.
Paid HCFR units and volunteer firefighters worked together on the scene. Leisure Lakes, Sun n Lakes, Desoto City, Lake Placid, Highlands Park, EMS, Rehab, Battalions 2 and 4, the fire chief and deputy chief were all on the scene, according to Bashoor.