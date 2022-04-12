SEBRING — A 30-acre wildfire that broke out this weekend in woods off State Road 66 is contained.
However, Florida Forest Service officials warn that it’s still smoldering, and smoke from the fire can impede traffic on the highway as well as on Lake Josephine Road and Orange Blossom Boulevard.
The fire reportedly started near 2431 Oak Beach Blvd. Florida Forest Service deployed two bulldozers, also called tractor plows, to the scene with Highlands County Fire Rescue providing structure protection.
The plows cut a fire break and forestry crews were back-burning from the fire break to use up available fuel, officials said.
There were no additional hazards in the area, officials reported, and no structures were threatened.
“We have not found a cause for the fire,” said Miguel Nevarez, government operations consultant and public information officer with the Florida Forest Service, on Monday after state and local fire crews had contained the fire. “As of right now, our crews are still on scene.”
Even though the fire has been 100% contained, there are still areas that are smoking, he said.
“It’s in a bayhead, a swampy area,” Nevarez said. “Our vehicles can’t get inside of there.”
There’s little danger of it becoming a muck fire, he said, adding that motorists in the area will want to use caution, as the smoke will drift over nearby roads for some time.
Even though the exact cause of this weekend’s fire — dubbed the “O’Shanter Fire” — is unknown, Nevarez said the situation at large throughout Florida is that eight out of 10 fires seen are human caused, not necessarily on purpose.
They were either an illegal pile or someone burned yard debris on a windy day, or someone may have driven a vehicle into tall grass and ignited the dry foliage with a hot catalytic converter or sparks out of an exhaust pipe, or by discarding a lit cigarette butt.
Monday had Highlands County and other parts of South Florida in a high to very high fire danger. Florida Forest Service officials are asking people to:
- Not burn on windy days.
- Not drive in tall grass.
- Not leave a campfire or a yard debris fire unattended.
- Properly dispose of cigarettes.
- Report sightings of fire and unusual smoke.
Further tips are available online at www.FDACS.gov/BeWildfireReadyFL.