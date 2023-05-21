Unidentified for nearly 80 years, U.S. Army Air Force 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley has come home and been laid to rest Saturday at Bougainvillea Cemetery in Avon Park.
He returned to a nation victorious in World War II and prosperous for most of the decades since then, but it wasn’t that way for him and his compatriots.
His niece, Cathy Albritton, said at the funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Avon Park that he was “our family hero,” so much so that a granddaughter is named after him.
Pharis Weekley’s mother refused to let him play football, for fear he’d get hurt. He joined the boxing team in secret, and was discovered when he arrived home with a busted lip, Albritton said.
But he also had a sonorous baritone voice that earned him invitations to sing for guests at the Edisons’ summer home in Sarasota, Albritton said.
He had studied to be a pharmacist, Albritton said, and would not have been enlisted. He volunteered for the war effort, she said. When his mother would not sign the papers to allow his enlistment, he badgered his father into doing it, she said.
Lance Weekley, a nephew of Pharis Weekley, born 15 years after his death on Aug. 1, 1943, said at the funeral that his uncle’s life came to him in stories. Thus, World War II movies fascinated him. They were sensational and violent with lots of loss and death, but the allies won.
“Pharis (Weekley) never saw any of these movies,” Lance Weekley said.
He said Hitler and the Nazis built the Messerschmitt ME 109 in the 1930s and had perfected it by 1941. U.S. military aircraft were still cloth-covered biplanes. The U.S., at first, was being driven from every airfield in the Pacific Theater, and in Europe, Hitler’s forces moved at will.
“There was no good news,” Lance Weekley said. “I continually have to wrap my head around why would you run into a losing situation.”
He chalks it up to bravery and a hope for improvement. He said his uncle’s generation had gone through the Great Depression, and many had gotten their first new shoes and new clothes in a long time when they enlisted.
Albritton recalled a quote from her uncle: “The only way to end this war is to sit in and fight this war.”
Slowly, the U.S. built up a fleet of fighters and heavy bombers, especially the Consolidated B-24 Liberator. Pharis Weekley was a member of 329th Squadron of the 93rd Bombardment Group of the 8th Air Force. By July 1, 1943, he was stationed in England and got orders to go to North Africa to train for a bombing raid on Aug. 1, 1943, to hit the oil refineries at Ploesti, Rumania, Lance Weekley said.
It would be called “Operation Tidal Wave.”
He said his uncle, as an officer, would have been one of the few who knew where they were going. Enlisted airmen would only know to do their jobs.
Cutting that oil production for the Nazis could bring the war to an earlier close, Lance Weekley said, but it was a brutal battle.
“We hit Ploesti with everything we had, They defended it with everything they had,” Lance Weekley said.
Albritton said Pharis Weekley’s entire group was told to pack up their belongings and write a letter home to leave on their bunks, because they expected losses. His last letter home was written July 30, 1943.
The family in LaBelle received a telegram after the battle saying he was missing in action. The next telegram said he was killed in action.
Of 1,753 men who flew out, 560 were killed. His plane, “Lady Jane,” had just one survivor, who was captured.
Jim Root, president of the 93rd Bombardment Group Association, said his father said they still have survivors of that raid, and called Pharis Weekley “an American hero of the ‘Greatest Generation’.”
Cadet Airman Jackson Turner of the Avon Park High School Jr. ROTC, said he has a soft spot for veterans, especially those from World War II.
“To me, what makes people from that time so special is that they served so bravely,” Turner said.
Dr. Megan Ingvoldstad, with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, said Pharis Weekley is the 51st of 80 unidentifed veterans of Operation Tidal Wave to be identified and returned. She also said he was the last missing airman of the 328th Squad.
“Why do we do it?” Ingvcoldstad asked. “Because we are lucky to live in a country where if you sacrifice your home and your life to protect it, you deserve to be known.”