Thank you for two recent articles that featured the Sebring Historical Society’s current project, the use of two historic houses to showcase portions of the contents of the Society archives.
The Friends of the Kenilworth Lodge were accepted to be in partnership for a one day display of photographs and other items at the Weigle House on Nov. 19th. The photographs framed and displayed were copies of items in The Historical Society’s archives.
Membership in the Sebring Historical Society is available at many levels. For more information on joining the Sebring Historical Society call 863-471-2522 or go to their website, sebringhistoricalsociety.org. In financial support of the current project on the Weigle House and the Clovelly House, a GoFund Me account can be found on the website or on their Facebook account, facebook.com/SebringHistoryorg/.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring