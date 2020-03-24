With attention diverted to coronavirus social distancing and the imminent travel required of many Canadian members, the Golf Hammock ladies maintained excellent focus to finish two 18-hole League Championship rounds. With plenty of virus-friendly “elbow bumps” and encouragement, these ladies cheered each other on. Beth Weiler was again the Golf Hammock Ladies League Champ with rounds of 79/75 gross. Rosie Mays was runner-up this year with rounds of 84/84. Congrats to these two stellar golfers, who are no strangers to the leader board.
First Flight Low Gross winners included perennial leaders Helene Tremblay in first and Sherry Kantola in second. Maria Reeves finished third in the flight with a huge comeback round (10 strokes better than her first round) to claim this First Flight title.
First Flight Low Net winners included Jeanie Fivecoat in first place, Edythe MacDonald in second and Lorraine Northrup in third. The Second Flight Low Gross winners were led by 80-years-young Lorraine Friend. Carolyn Riffle and Betsy Wells filled the second and third places respectively. The Second Flight Low Net winners included Rosie Foote in first, Tami Dunlap in second and Sue Pratt in third. Sue was also one of the closest-to-the-pin winners. Beth Weiler, league champion, was the other closet-to-the pin winner.
Caroline Duncan, who has really stepped up her game, led the Third Flight Low Gross group. Accompanying Caroline were Debbie Forsyth in second and Marilyn Redenbarger in third. Third Place Low Net winners included Beverly Judd in first, Judy Trier in second and Kathy Saleeba in third place. The Fourth Flight Low Gross Winner was Debbie Grace, with Maureen Finney and Cynthia Dall in second and third places for the flight.
The Fourth Flight Low Net winner was Carol Gobble with Susan Accorsi in second and Carol Troup in third.
Lake June West
Lake June West held its Men’s League Tournament over three Wednesdays — March 4, March 11 and March 18 — and Tim Caskanette claimed the Club Championship with a score of 120. Tim Coalmer was second with a gross score of 133, edging out Tony Notaro, who scored 134.
The A Flight low net honors went to Bill Connolly, with a score of 100, while Vic Pastoralli was second with 105 and Pete Otway grabbed third place with a score of 106.
B Flight low gross winner was Sonny Shelton (142), follwed by Kirtis Calvery (145) and Hank Husen (153). Bob Knishka had low net score in Flight B, with 110, while Bob Diece (114) was second and Mike Rogers (127) was third.
C Flight low gross winner was Dennis Mathew, with 156 and Mike Altman was second with 164 strokes. Jack Clegg was low net winner in Flight C with a score of 115, and was followed by Herold Johansson (124) and Bill Fowler (131).