The landscape of Main Street in Avon Park was red, white and blue as bystanders lined the streets waving flags. Yellow streamers were tied to light poles and trees in the City of Charm’s downtown Friday evening. The patriotic salute was to welcome home U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley. The homecoming has been nearly 80 years in the making.
Residents turned out to say a final “goodbye” to a soldier they never met and to thank him for paying the ultimate price for the freedom they enjoy as Americans. Marva Turner, matriarch of the Turner Furniture family and Weekley’s little sister, has shared this family moment with the entire county.
Friday afternoon, Weekley was flown to Orlando International Airport. Massive arcs of water were shot over the tarmac in a military water salute.
The military escort preceded the Stephenson-Nelson hearse to Lake Wales where scores of American Legion Riders from Posts 69 and 130 and others joined the procession. Law enforcement ushered the large group down U.S. 27 and onto Main Street. On Main Street, Weekley’s family was greeted by a massive American flag raised over Main Street between ladder trucks from City of Avon Park and Sebring Fire Departments.
Legion Riders assisted the funeral director in getting the casket from the hearse. Many of the veterans were moved to tears. They all saluted in respect to their fallen brother. Post 69 had a celebration with the public invited to after.
For decades the second lieutenant was MIA after his plane was shot down during the low-level bombing over Ploesti oil fields in Romania during World War II. Weekley was assigned with the 93rd Bombardment Group (heavy). The mission was called “Operation Tidal Wave.”
Weekley volunteered for the dangerous mission that some called a “suicide mission” on Aug. 1, 1943. He was willing to navigate the B-24 Liberator even though the mission meant almost certain death. The young soldier was just 21 years old when he died during the mission.
Through the discovery of DNA and subsequent advances, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) has been able to match profiles of unknown soldiers to their families. Many families have been returned home through the scientific process.
Weekley’s remains will be laid to rest in the Bougainvillea Cemetery with other family members.
Editor’s note: There is so much more to tell about 2nd Lt. Pharis Weekley, who went missing Aug. 1, 1945. Look for additional stories to follow in coming weeks in the Highlands News-Sun.