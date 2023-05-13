The landscape of Main Street in Avon Park was red, white and blue as bystanders lined the streets waving flags. Yellow streamers were tied to light poles and trees in the City of Charm’s downtown Friday evening. The patriotic salute was to welcome home U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Pharis E. Weekley. The homecoming has been nearly 80 years in the making.

Residents turned out to say a final “goodbye” to a soldier they never met and to thank him for paying the ultimate price for the freedom they enjoy as Americans. Marva Turner, matriarch of the Turner Furniture family and Weekley’s little sister, has shared this family moment with the entire county.

