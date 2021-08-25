LAKE PLACID — If you’ve lived in Lake Placid for any length of time, you probably have bought fuel, beverages, snacks, or even a delicious pizza at USA Grocers on CR 621, just off U.S. 27, near the Elks Lodge. The owner’s name is Syed Muzaffar Abbas. But everyone just calls him, Haji. He’s had the store for almost 25 years.
Recently, Haji had a near death experience – cardiac arrest. Now that he is recovering, he credits prayers from family, friends and customers for that fact that he is back to life and is hanging out at his store while he wears a 24-7 heart monitor to check its rhythm.
It all started suddenly at about 2 a.m. on July 9. He had gotten up and went downstairs to get a snack. But as he headed back up the stairs he fell forward and landed face down. His wife heard the thump and began screaming for his two sons. One son, Mohamed, 26, a medical student, checked for a pulse – nothing. The other son, Ali, 34, a lawyer, quickly called their sister, Aleena, who is a doctor in Texas. Her husband is a cardiologist. Mohamed started CPR on his dad and EMS was called.
The paramedics couldn’t get a pulse either. So, he was transported to AdventHealth Hospital in Lake Placid. CPR continued. Finally, a pulse returned. He was then transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital. A mechanical machine was used to keep the CPR going on the trip.
Once in Lakeland, Haji was in a coma for two days. His body temperature was lowered to prevent brain damage. Finally, those prayers kicked in.. He remembers the hospital staff being excited and yelling that he had come to.
After that, stents were put into his heart, and he spent 11 days in the Intensive Care Unit.
While he wears that heart monitor and has some broken ribs from all the CPR, he’s feeling much better. He still has his familiar smile and is back to ordering supplies and making sure the store is running. He’ll know soon if he needs more heart work. But for now, he’s adjusted to using a walker to get around.
But this story is really not about medical procedures. Haji wants everyone to know how much he appreciates all the prayers from so many different faiths. He himself is Muslim.
He acquired the honorary title Haji because years ago he made the pilgrimage to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, known as Hajj. The Hajj is an Islamic religious experience.
Upon his return to both his home and to USA Grocers, he was greeted by large banners reading “Welcome Home Haji, We love you.: So, if you are one of those people who prayed for him, he wants to say, ‘Thank You.’