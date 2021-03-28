This home is at 4202 Eiland Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $1,275,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell, broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Florida Properties Group, Luxury Division.
Who says you cannot have it all? This private equestrian escape is a perfect place to hang your hat and spurs. They say “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” this home has a lot of heart! Nestled on a picturesque 7.5 acres of fenced private land close and convenient. This country home is where Old Florida Meets Modern, literally the best of both worlds. From the moment you drive up to the gate-secured property, you know this is not your typical property. Enter the secured gates and drive up the huge circular driveway.
This home was built in 2012 and quality of the craftsmanship is first class Miami-Dade code. The home features four bedrooms, four bathrooms and two different half bathrooms, over 6,500 living square feet (under air conditioned space) and over 8,200 total square feet (under roof). There is a four-oversized-car garage and the garage space on the far end has a pull through for easy trailer pulling.
Imagine sitting on the front porch in your rocking chair. The porch features face brick that is thoughtfully brought throughout the home in décor and brick pavers with concrete under them for easy maintenance. The hand-carved, double-front Brazilian wood doors are magnificent. When you enter the doors, you are graced with a spectacular foyer. The upstairs loft overlooks it and gives the ceiling lots of height.
Walk into the home and see the formal dining space, then through to the open floor plan great room.
The kitchen is the heart of the home and is expansive and perfect for entertaining the whole family. The kitchen is 26-foot long by 23-foot wide. There are upgraded granite counter tops, cabinets custom built and made out of knotty alder wood, touchless faucets and soft close drawers. Appliances are all upgrades and gas stove. The side cocktail bar is complete with ice maker and sink, but think of using this daily as a coffee bar too. This is something you never thought you needed and now will be a must-have in every home.
The family room is 15-foot long by 12-foot wide and has a rustic country feel with woodsy feel and cozy.
The living room, which is part of the great room and is overlooked by the kitchen, is 20-foot long by 16-foot wide and has a brick fireplace (brick that is thoughtfully put in design throughout the home). This fireplace has the option of gas lighter, for easy use, and then turn it off for that wood-crackling, real-wood fireplace feel. The French doors open to the expansive pool deck space. But, we will come back to that after touring the rest of the home.
Off of the kitchen is a half-bath and perfect for the pool guests, too. There is a pantry six-by-five feet that leads to the laundry room and off of the office space complete with a gun safe.
Let’s talk about the floors in the main foyer and living room, this is engineered wood and looks like a rustic plank. The kitchen, cocktail bar, family room and office have travertine flooring that completes the look for country meets modern. The dining room has a combination of both with inlay on the diamond travertine tile and wood. The primary suite is on the main level and is 16-foot long by 18-foot wide with engineered wood planks and has a door opening to the rear pool deck space.
The primary bath is luxurious and truly is a great use of space. A deep soaker jetted tub is perfect to unwind in daily. The walk-in shower has the travertine tile and is spacious with a double vanity and ample storage space. Both owners have walk-in closets with built-ins and drawers.
Let’s go up the stairs. You will notice the riser on the stairs has the travertine tile and the landing has hardwood cherry. There are four large rooms upstairs with a loft space. The loft space has carpeting and very cozy feel with a cedar coffered ceiling and leather paint accent.
Off of the loft are three suites, each with their own full bathroom. Two are currently used as bedrooms and have large walk-in closets. The other space houses an upstairs laundry in the closet but could be a bedroom if needed. And the other space is your very own home cinema, and I am not talking about just a dark room. This theatre is 26-foot long by 16-foot wide and has built-in stadium seating complete with leather recliners (this can be removed and made into its own bedroom). There is Bose surround sound system in place and popcorn bar. This also has its own complete bathroom with walk-in shower.
This is the perfect family retreat space. And ... I am not finished. Above the garage there is another space that is currently used as game room/work out room 34-foot long by 20-foot wide with tongue and groove wood ceilings, air conditioned attic space (or closet) and half-bath. The garage is 42-foot long by 30-foot wide and has concrete that was stained in the pour. You’ll never have to paint this floor.
Let’s wander to the pool area. The deck is brick pavers over concrete for easy maintenance and the pool finish is Tahoe blue pebble tech finish with a waterfall and measures 30-foot long by 15-foot wide. The screened space out here has hot shower, gas for cooking and plenty of entertaining space.
This all overlooks the back park of the property with a barn and fire pit. The barn is complete with front porch swing, four complete horse stalls, six open bays, more storage bays, tack room to hang your saddle and chicken condo coop for those farm fresh eggs daily. The barn is complete with electric and water.
There is a pond on the property, too. On one of the 2.5 acres there is a pole barn, perfect for your boat, camper or RV. The other 2.5 acres is unspoiled old Florida nature scrub. This is a total of 7.5 acres consisting of three parcels that are 2.5 acres each and all fenced.
